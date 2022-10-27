Cost of living crisis: Stop the Squeeze calls for wealthiest to ‘pay proper share’ of tax

The Stop the Squeeze campaign warned that cuts to public spending would deepen poverty

Pressure is building on the leaders of Britain’s two biggest political parties to support higher taxes on wealth amid growing fears over the impact that a renewed austerity drive would have amid the cost of living crisis.

In an intervention which comes as the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, considers options for filling a £35bn black hole in the public finances, a new coalition of 40 charities and campaign groups – including Oxfam, Save the Children and Christians Against Poverty – said Britain’s tax system was broken and those who paid the most should “pay their proper share”.

The Stop the Squeeze campaign warned deep cuts to public spending would only deepen poverty as soaring gas and electricity bills and rising cost of a weekly shop leave households facing the biggest collapse in their living standards for 60 years.

A majority of voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019, many of them in “red wall” seats, would support wealthy individuals paying more in tax than they do now, according to polling of 2,000 adults by Opinium on behalf of the campaign.

Asked if they felt Britain’s current economic situation made spending cuts inevitable, as few as 21% of Tory voters at the last election agreed, with almost half believing that cuts would make the situation worse.

“We want politicians to Stop the Squeeze by urgently introducing policies which both address the immediate crisis and fix structural problems with our economy that have led us to this point,” the campaign group said in a statement.

The group, which includes the Economic Change Unit, the New Economics Foundation, and Tax Justice UK, said profits at some large corporations were going through the roof, while there had been a sharp rise in the number of UK billionaires.

The government is under pressure to avoid damaging spending cuts as the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, attempts to repair the public finances after the damage caused by the Liz Truss mini-budget. The chancellor is said to have drawn up a menu of 104 options to cut public spending to get the public finances back onto a sustainable path, according to the financial news provider Bloomberg.

However, some economists believe other choices could be made. According to research by the campaign group Tax Justice UK, as much as £37bn could be raised to help pay for public services and to support energy bills through a string of taxes on wealth.

A separate report by the Institute for Public Policy Research and the Common Wealth thinktanks found a windfall tax on share buybacks – a type of investment payout used by companies listed on the stock market – could raise £4.8bn a year.

Should the government follow Joe Biden in adopting a 1% tax on share buy-backs, about £225m could be raised. While dividends are a well-known mechanism to hand back company profits to shareholders, buybacks work by companies repurchasing their own shares to increase their value. The practice benefits investors – but also company bosses whose bonuses depend on a rising share price.

Keir Starmer has recently rejected suggestions that Labour could impose a “wealth tax”, although he has said the party is looking at how to make the tax system fairer. The only policy it has announced so far is a promise to scrap the non-dom loophole, which allows wealthy UK residents to avoid tax on their worldwide income and capital gains.

Starmer called on Sunak to scrap non-dom status as prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, saying: “I don’t need to explain to the prime minister how non-dom status works – he already knows all about that.”

It emerged earlier this year that Sunak’s wife claimed the status. The prime minister said he would need to take “difficult decisions to restore economic stability”, and said more details would be revealed in the autumn statement, now delayed until 17 November.

But campaign groups are pushing for politicians to adopt tougher policies on wealth taxation as the cost of living crisis hits the poorest in society hardest.

Alfie Stiring, director of research and chief economist of the New Economics Foundation said: “The new PM’s plans to squeeze public spending to pay for tax cuts is not some new experiment – it has been the core political agenda for a decade.

“We know exactly how it ends: stagnating wages, threadbare income safety nets, cold and draughty homes and fragile public services.

“The country is desperate for a change. People want energy security, a strong NHS, good schools, and a decent income to afford life’s essentials. It begins with our new PM taking an easy choice: making the very richest contribute their fair share.”