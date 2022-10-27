ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Cole Winn

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBBHu_0ioDtRXu00

The 2018 first-round pick took a step back in 2022 and likely kept him from making his debut with the Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers ’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 10: P Cole Winn, Round Rock Express (Triple-A)

Statistics for 2022: Winn went 9-8 with a 6.51 ERA in 28 games (all starts). He pitched 121 2/3 innings. He gave up 125 hits, 94 runs (88 earned), 13 home runs and 87 walks. He struck out 123. He allowed batters to hit .265 and he had a 1.74 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Winn was assigned to Round Rock and remained there the entire 2022 season.

Season Summary: There’s no way around it — 2022 was a rough season for Winn, a player some anticipated might make his Rangers debut in 2022. It never materialized. While he had a winning record as a starter for the second straight season, everything else seemed out of alignment. His ERA jumped four points from 2021, when it was 2.41. He gave up 70 more runs than a season ago. Perhaps most worrisome is that his opponent batting average leapt by more than 100 points. It was .146 last season. He just wasn’t able to make the next step.

Journey Through the Organization: The Rangers paid Winn $3.15 million when they made the high-schooler the No. 15 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. By that point he was already named the Gatorade Player of the Year in two different states. He didn’t pitch professionally until 2019 and he earned his league’s pitcher of the year honors while with Frisco in 2021.

What’s next: At this point, it’s time for Winn to show he can contribute at the Major League level. First, he’ll have to prove in spring training that whatever issues led to his ERA and opponent batting average surge are under control. If the Rangers spend on pitching the way they say they will, there may not be an open spot for him in the rotation next season. That could give him more time to develop. If turns it around, he could compete for a No. 5 starter role or even a bullpen spot.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Framber Valdez addresses video of his alleged cheating

Framber Valdez threw a gem in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, and he faced allegations of cheating from fans. The Houston Astros southpaw allowed just one run over 6.1 innings while striking out nine for the win in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. But some of his behavior throughout his start led to suspicion among viewers.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
MLB

Winners of Fielding Bible Awards announced

The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use. First base...
TEXAS STATE
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene High faces Amarillo High with seeding at stake, momentum for playoffs

ABILENE HIGH (4-5, 3-2) AT AMARILLO HIGH (3-5, 1-3) 4 p.m. Friday ✮ Dick Bivens Stadium, Amarillo. What’s riding on the game: Abilene High already has y clinched a playoff and can nail down the No. 3 seed with a victory in the Eagles’ final District 2-5A Division I game. Amarillo High is tied with Lubbock Coronado for fifth and a game back of Amarillo Caprock for the fourth and final playoff berth. The Sandies beat Caprock 56-20 but lost to Coronado 26-17. The Eagles are 10-10 all-time against the Sandies, including 5-1 in playoff games. This is the first meeting since the Eagles won a first-round playoff game 14-7 in 2001. You have to go back to 1957 before the previous meeting. They first met in 1922. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.
ABILENE, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
Yardbarker

New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio

In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy