‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Kyrie Irving Defends Controversial Social Media Posts in Heated Press Conference
The Nets star is standing by a tweet he posted about an antisemitic film.
‘You’re far worse than Kyrie’: Enes Freedom brands Nets’ Joe Tsai ‘hypocrite’ over Kyrie Irving callout
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving ruffled a handful of feathers with his latest controversy concerning the sharing of what’s considered an antisemitic film. The backlash included a stern message from Nets owner Joe Tsai with the hope of having an open discussion with his point guard on the matter.
Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction
Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rants and posts have been the center of media attention… for all the wrong reasons. The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been rather outspoken about his beliefs. A few days ago, though, fans, former players, and even the owner of the team, took notice when Irving promoted a heavily anti-Semitic movie, among […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Denver Nuggets travel to Southern California to face off with the winless Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It is time to check our glitzy NBA odds series and deliver a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nuggets are coming off a 117-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. Michael Porter...
‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense
Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers dishes harsh truth, silver lining on Sixers offense after win vs. Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers have notched their first multi-game win of the season after taking down the Chicago Bulls 114-109. The Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a win in the first quarter but didn’t dominate as much after that. The Sixers scored 37 points in...
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has drawn a strong response for his endorsement of a film and book that is widely considered antisemitic. On Thursday, Irving posted a tweet and Instagram story that feature an Amazon link to the 2018 film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, which is based on a 2015 book […] The post Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to Russell Westbrook amid hamstring injury
The Los Angeles Lakers were without point guard Russell Westbrook Wednesday night in Denver. The Lakers lost again, 110-99 to the Nuggets, dropping them to 0-4 on the season. It is the first time since LeBron James’ rookie year that his team began a season losing their first four games.
The reason Klay Thompson’s brutal start with Warriors doesn’t worry Steve Kerr
While Klay Thompson continues to struggle with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about him. After all, the veteran tactician knows what the sharpshooter is capable of and what he needs to recapture his old form. Thompson had another forgettable night on Saturday after he...
Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him
The San Antonio Spurs recently released the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo. The underlying reason for their decision to release Primo was revealed on Saturday. The decision to move on from Primo reportedly stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. […] The post Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings ensure LeBron, Lakers have embarrassing achievement not seen in nearly seven decades
According to ESPN’s Stats and Info page, the last time the Los Angeles Lakers were the only winless team in the NBA was during the 1957-58 season. With the Sacramento Kings’ win on Saturday against the Miami Heat, the Lakers once again became the NBA’s only winless team to start a season.
WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove
A lot was on the line for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks during Thursday night’s marquee matchup. Things got a little bit physical during the game, which saw Luka Doncic hitting the deck after a blatant shove from Kevin Durant. KD sent Luka flying in the third quarter with a push from […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove appeared first on ClutchPoints.
