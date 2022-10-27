Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘disgusting’ but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “disgusting” but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. “It’s disgusting, this violence...
Idaho8.com
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
Idaho8.com
Biden sharpens GOP criticism and goes after oil execs in closing campaign message
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used a rare joint campaign appearance Friday to sharpen their warnings of a prospective Republican takeover of Congress, a closing message designed to stanch Democratic losses amid stiff political and historic headwinds. “Eleven days until the most important by-election in our lifetime;...
Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert
Luke is responding to his critics. Luke Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend, just weeks after he was forced to reschedule three Florida shows when the suffered massive damage from Hurricane Ian. And before the show started, Luke took to the stage solo to address the crowd: “We typically do not start a concert with me walking out here. We like to be a little more creative than that. But as you guys know, a couple of weeks ago, the […] The post Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Idaho8.com
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, AP source says; SF DA says suspect made it to 2nd floor of SF home
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Idaho8.com
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton’s...
Idaho8.com
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. “Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?” he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani...
Idaho8.com
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’
The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
Idaho8.com
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
Column: Elon Musk takes Twitter exactly where we thought he would: Into the sewer
Musk tweets a link to an unfounded conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi to millions, showing that Twitter has become a powerful tool of right-wing attacks.
Idaho8.com
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
Idaho8.com
Challenge to Harvard’s use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs were lawyers from...
Idaho8.com
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Idaho8.com
How elections work
Whether you’re the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it’s always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
Idaho8.com
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday’s violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my...
Comments / 0