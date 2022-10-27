Luke is responding to his critics. Luke Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend, just weeks after he was forced to reschedule three Florida shows when the suffered massive damage from Hurricane Ian. And before the show started, Luke took to the stage solo to address the crowd: “We typically do not start a concert with me walking out here. We like to be a little more creative than that. But as you guys know, a couple of weeks ago, the […] The post Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO