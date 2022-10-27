ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘disgusting’ but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “disgusting” but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. “It’s disgusting, this violence...
Biden sharpens GOP criticism and goes after oil execs in closing campaign message

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used a rare joint campaign appearance Friday to sharpen their warnings of a prospective Republican takeover of Congress, a closing message designed to stanch Democratic losses amid stiff political and historic headwinds. “Eleven days until the most important by-election in our lifetime;...
Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert

Luke is responding to his critics. Luke Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend, just weeks after he was forced to reschedule three Florida shows when the suffered massive damage from Hurricane Ian. And before the show started, Luke took to the stage solo to address the crowd: “We typically do not start a concert with me walking out here. We like to be a little more creative than that. But as you guys know, a couple of weeks ago, the […] The post Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted

The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’

The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
​​How elections work

Whether you’re the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it’s always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
GEORGIA STATE

