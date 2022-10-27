Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election
Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4. Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge. “I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge,” he said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan facing two charter amendments
Bryan continues to clarify its city charter, with two proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proposition A would clarify the authority of the mayor during a riot or disaster by removing the current limitation barring the mayor from closing an “establishment that sells alcoholic beverages.”. Instead, the change under...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeks transportation funds
It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices. Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Voters face four non-candidate issues
College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city. To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College voters limited by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mayor candidate is a true public servant
The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan. Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The best choice to become mayor of Bryan
I think there are well-qualified residents who want to become the next mayor oi Bryan. I was thinking of one who has faced a hostile enemy under fire many times. Once, as a helicopter pilot, he was shot down in Viet-Nam. He managed to get all his crew out safely. He was not deterred or afraid to continue his missions.
kagstv.com
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises
While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill. Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lifetime of service to the community
Please join me in voting for the superb candidate for mayor of College Station: John Nichols. He has been a model servant leader in many community roles over the years. Consider just a few of them: past president of such organizations as Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Symphony Society, CS Youth Soccer Club, CS Noon Lions Club, and Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee. Chair of such groups as CS Planning & Zoning Commission, CS Parks & Recreation Board, and CS Appearance Committee.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council hears ERCOT System update in preparation for winter
Winter Storm Uri caused power outages across Texas in February 2021, but the city of College Station shouldn’t have to worry about long periods of power outages this year, according to Timothy Crabb, the city’s electric utility director. “Essentially there should be an adequate supply of generation in...
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
wtaw.com
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”
Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
