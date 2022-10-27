Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election
Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4. Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge. “I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge,” he said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan facing two charter amendments
Bryan continues to clarify its city charter, with two proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proposition A would clarify the authority of the mayor during a riot or disaster by removing the current limitation barring the mayor from closing an “establishment that sells alcoholic beverages.”. Instead, the change under...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Voters face four non-candidate issues
College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city. To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeks transportation funds
It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices. Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mayor candidate is a true public servant
The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan. Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The best choice to become mayor of Bryan
I think there are well-qualified residents who want to become the next mayor oi Bryan. I was thinking of one who has faced a hostile enemy under fire many times. Once, as a helicopter pilot, he was shot down in Viet-Nam. He managed to get all his crew out safely. He was not deterred or afraid to continue his missions.
kagstv.com
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
KBTX.com
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises
While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill. Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and...
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
KBTX.com
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
News Channel 25
Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive. A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said. No additional details were immediately available. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating “suspicious death”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot...
Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting at Bryan home
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
