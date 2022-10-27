ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help. While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

Rewind: Week 9 Friday Night Fever

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41 On the...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
TEMPE, AZ
Thrillist

15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix

Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Preliminary information from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city. According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.
BUCKEYE, AZ

