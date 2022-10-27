Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help. While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.
12news.com
Rewind: Week 9 Friday Night Fever
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41 On the...
ABC 15 News
Tempe Co. looking forward to thrill Super Bowl fans with immersive technology
TEMPE, AZ — Putting the "wow" in the Super Bowl fan experience is all in a day's work inside bluemedia. “The customers are demanding, and the audience is demanding to see something they haven’t seen before,” said Jared Smith, founder of the Tempe-based company. He says that’s...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis
The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 quarterback, intercepted late as Basha (Arizona) deals nationally ranked Chandler first loss
ESPN's national high school game of the week took place in Arizona, and a nationally ranked team was upset in epic fashion. Basha (Arizona) dealt Chandler, No. 10 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, a 14-7 loss on Friday night at Chandler High School in a game that went down to the ...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
Thrillist
15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix
Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
ABC 15 News
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend
It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Preliminary information from...
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city. According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.
