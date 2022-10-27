Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
thecorsaironline.com
Meet the Clubs of SMC
Learn about the many student clubs Santa Monica College has to offer. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Santa Monica College (SMC) held a Halloween-themed Club Row on the main campus Quad from 11:15 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Over 40 clubs set up tables along the walkway promoting themselves to hundreds of students by distributing flyers, selling treats for fundraising, and giving away prizes such as stickers, candy and school supplies.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown
In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
This Japanese-Inspired L.A. Apartment Features Brilliant Storage Ideas
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills Welcomes NEXT NIGHT Back With High Turnout
On Oct. 22, over 5,000 community members gathered to celebrate at the fifth annual NEXT NIGHT. Families, City Council members, school board members and more met at a closed South Beverly Drive to enjoy a night filled with good food, great music and wholesome family fun. NEXT NIGHT is sponsored...
claremontindependent.com
CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students
This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
KTLA.com
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Larchmont Chronicle
Third Street principal David Kim moves to new job with LAUSD
Principal David Kim, who has helmed Third Street Elementary School for the past six years, moved to an upper level administration position within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in mid-September. Helen Lee, former assistant principal, assumed his position as principal on Sept. 19. Third Street Elementary, Hancock Park’s...
myburbank.com
Local Middle Schooler David Hadi Becomes First-Ever Burbank Recipient Of The Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship
Burbank middle school student David Hadi has been named a 2022 recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, making him the first Burbanker to win the award. The prestigious four-year high school scholarship, which was initiated in 2002, is annually given to a group of gifted scholars on behalf of the Institute for Educational Advancement through funding from The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation. The money from this grant then may be put toward their attendance of a high school or an accepted academic program “that best fits the scholar’s individual intellectual, academic, and personal needs and goals,” per the IEA.The 2022 class of scholarship winners consisted of 27 victors, and every year there may be anywhere from 27 to 30 students chosen by the IEA from around the country.
archeroracle.org
‘I feel jaded at this point’: Archer students respond to antisemitism in Los Angeles
White posters hung on an overpass above the 405 freeway Saturday, displayed to Angelenos driving south. “Honk if you know” was spray painted on the first banner, followed by “Kanye is right about the Jews.” A group of demonstrators rallied behind the signs, saluting in a Nazi style. A third banner depicted a URL for an antisemitic website.
Santa Monica Mirror
The French Riviera Comes to Santa Monica Place in New Restaurant LouLou
Restaurant from Erik and Florence Chol now up and running on rooftop of Santa Monica Place. A new restaurant on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place brings the French Riviera to the Westside of Los Angeles. LouLou – which opened over the summer in the former Sonoma Wine Garden...
Eater
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge
Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
matadornetwork.com
These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles
When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
