Bryan College Station Eagle
Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election
Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4. Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge. “I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge,” he said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate has deeds to recommend him
I will vote for a veteran, Mike Southerland, for mayor of Bryan. Mike has more than 900 hours of flying as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Mike has the experience to lead this city. Instead of a lot of signs posted everywhere, Mike's signs are in the things he does and has done for this city, as a councilman, leading the way to the annexation of the RELLIS campus and others.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Voters face four non-candidate issues
College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city. To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mayor candidate is a true public servant
The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan. Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Q&A with district clerk, JP candidates
Today, The Eagle completes its look at county races with questions and answers for the Republican and Democratic candidates for district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4. The Eagle sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races in which Democrats face Republicans. Early voting in the Nov....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeks transportation funds
It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices. Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises
While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill. Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College voters limited by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lifetime of service to the community
Please join me in voting for the superb candidate for mayor of College Station: John Nichols. He has been a model servant leader in many community roles over the years. Consider just a few of them: past president of such organizations as Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Symphony Society, CS Youth Soccer Club, CS Noon Lions Club, and Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee. Chair of such groups as CS Planning & Zoning Commission, CS Parks & Recreation Board, and CS Appearance Committee.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council hears ERCOT System update in preparation for winter
Winter Storm Uri caused power outages across Texas in February 2021, but the city of College Station shouldn’t have to worry about long periods of power outages this year, according to Timothy Crabb, the city’s electric utility director. “Essentially there should be an adequate supply of generation in...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating “suspicious death”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot...
