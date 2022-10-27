ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election

Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4. Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge. “I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge,” he said....
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot

Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Candidate has deeds to recommend him

I will vote for a veteran, Mike Southerland, for mayor of Bryan. Mike has more than 900 hours of flying as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Mike has the experience to lead this city. Instead of a lot of signs posted everywhere, Mike's signs are in the things he does and has done for this city, as a councilman, leading the way to the annexation of the RELLIS campus and others.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Voters face four non-candidate issues

College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city. To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mayor candidate is a true public servant

The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan. Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Q&A with district clerk, JP candidates

Today, The Eagle completes its look at county races with questions and answers for the Republican and Democratic candidates for district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4. The Eagle sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races in which Democrats face Republicans. Early voting in the Nov....
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County seeks transportation funds

It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices. Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises

While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill. Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College voters limited by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lifetime of service to the community

Please join me in voting for the superb candidate for mayor of College Station: John Nichols. He has been a model servant leader in many community roles over the years. Consider just a few of them: past president of such organizations as Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Symphony Society, CS Youth Soccer Club, CS Noon Lions Club, and Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee. Chair of such groups as CS Planning & Zoning Commission, CS Parks & Recreation Board, and CS Appearance Committee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
MARLIN, TX
kwhi.com

26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigating “suspicious death”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

