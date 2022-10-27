ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48-Hour Challenge spotlights Omaha’s growing film industry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a decade since Omaha’s Alexander Payne filmed the six-time Oscar-nominated movie Nebraska largely in his home state. Since then, cameras have rolled on three-time Oscar winner Nomadland, the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs, and an increasing number of features that go beyond the low-budget category, including 2022 festival favorite Bones and All, partially filmed in the western part of the state and opens nationwide in November.
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Icon, Shania Twain to stop in Lincoln for tour date

LINCOLN, Neb. -- "Let's go girls" icon, Shania Twain will be making a stop in Lincoln next year as part of her Queen of Me Tour. Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the best-selling female artist in country music history. Twain will be releasing her new album, Queen of...
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln

The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
New York fashion designer, UNL alumna displays pieces on east campus

New York fashion designer and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna, Kendra Benson, was visiting The Breakers, a Newport, Rhode Island mansion built by Cornelius Vanderbilt II. Upon seeing the uninterrupted view of the ocean crashing against the cliffs behind the marble mansion, she wanted to encapsulate that view for her newest collection, titled Nashua.
Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois. The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter. Backup Logan Smothers initially...
Nebraska Quarterback Casey Thompson Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson's afternoon has gone from bad to worse. Thompson kicked off this Saturday's game against Illinois with an interception on Nebraska's opening drive. The interception occurred in enemy territory. A few drives later, Thompson redeemed himself with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. On the very...
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Hosts Maryland Tonight

Now we see what this team is made of. After being swept at No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday, No. 1 Nebraska returns home to host Maryland tonight. Nebraska is 18-2 on the season and 10-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers had their 11-game winning streak broken earlier this week.
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lincoln, Nebraska

Though Native Americans and immigrants have been living in the area for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 1890 that Nebraska became part of the United States. Thanks to the Homestead Act, settlers had been coming to Lancaster long before the state was official. In honor of the former...
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
Food For Thought: A tropical adventure in Millard

The Metro restaurant scene is filled with all kinds of cuisines. Last week we showed you a restaurant serving Armenian food. This week, we go to Central America, by way of Millard. QS Grill Steak serves Nicaraguan and Salvadoran cuisine. It's owners, Jose Quezada and Francisca Sacasa, moved from Nicaragua...
Huskers Look to bounce back against Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+. Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
