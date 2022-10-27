Police: Man found stabbed to death in Las Vegas encampment, no arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died.

The investigation took place on Wednesday at approximately 6:11 p.m. in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, which is near the intersection of Sloan Lane.

Officers were canvassing the area looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation when they came upon a homeless encampment behind the Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet business building.

The encampment appeared to be the dwelling of one person, according to police.

As officers went to make contact with that person police were unable to find the person but noticed a white male who may have been in his 50s or 60s with stab wounds.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansen with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released details on east valley homicide on Oct. 26 (KLAS)

Medical assistance arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, police stated at a news briefing Wednesday evening.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

