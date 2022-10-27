Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Four candidates vying for Brazos County seats in November election
Two Brazos County seats are up in the November election, including county judge and commissioner for Precinct 4. Incumbent Republican Duane Peters is seeking reelection after serving the last 11 years as Brazos County judge. “I was commissioner from 2003 and then I ended up winning county judge,” he said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeks transportation funds
It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices. Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Voters face four non-candidate issues
College Station is growing so fast that it is hard to keep up with all the needs facing the city. To address some of the most pressing needs, College Station voters are being asked to approve some $90 million in projects on a city bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College voters limited by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mayor candidate is a true public servant
The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan. Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The best choice to become mayor of Bryan
I think there are well-qualified residents who want to become the next mayor oi Bryan. I was thinking of one who has faced a hostile enemy under fire many times. Once, as a helicopter pilot, he was shot down in Viet-Nam. He managed to get all his crew out safely. He was not deterred or afraid to continue his missions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises
While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill. Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 28
“The Following Evening” is a new play performed by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow that celebrates the impermanence of theater and the tenacity of love set against the landscape of New York City. Showing at 7 p.m., Nov. 4 at Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 30
Native Texans Radney Foster, who has written eight No. 1 singles, and Darden Smith, who has released 15 albums, team up for an intimate acoustic show of their beloved classics, their newly released treasures and their fun stories at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences
Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men cooking on a grill and listening to a football game called over the radio on a small speaker. One of the voices on the radio...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Eric Casarez places eighth at SEC cross country meet
OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez finished eighth to help the Aggie men’s cross country team place fifth at the Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course. Casarez finished the 8K course in 23 minutes, 21.36 seconds. Also for A&M,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 31, Huntsville 17
BRENHAM — Seniors Ricky Brown and Rylan Wooten and freshman Cartelle Brown each ran for a touchdown, and Wooten threw a TD pass to sophomore Keith Crawford to lead the Brenham Cubs to a 31-17 victory over the Huntsville Hornets on Thursday in District 10-5A Division II play. Wooten...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28, Blinn 17
BRENHAM — The Blinn football team lost to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28-17 on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium. Blinn sophomore quarterback Hayes Gibson scored on a 9-yard run with 3:09 left in the third quarter to cut NEO’s lead to 28-17, but the Buccaneers couldn’t get closer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kyle Field never looked so good for ailing Texas A&M football team
No wonder parents worry when their children go to summer camp. They have no idea if they’ll grow up while away or get homesick and have to cut the trip short. Texas A&M left Kyle Field six weeks ago revived after a stirring 17-9 victory over then 13th-ranked Miami that left the 23rd-ranked Aggies in position to realize their major season goals. A&M returns home at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against 15th-ranked Ole Miss looking to break a three-game losing streak and save face in what’s been a distressing season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian 49, Huntsville Alpha Omega 14
Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince and Ryan Burtin each ran for two touchdowns, and Chance Locker caught seven passes for 103 yards and another score as the Eagles stormed past Huntsville Alpha Omega 49-14 on Saturday in TAPPS Division IV District 3 play. Brazos Christian (4-4, 3-0) took the lead...
