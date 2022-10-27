Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kevin Fiala propels LA Kings past Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings' three-goal second period,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Islanders overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding. Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. With Buffalo on a power play after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was called for holding late in the third period, Olofsson converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
