Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Could we see a World Cup upset? Areas that could swing the quarter-finals
It’s crunch time. Inside eight days, the Rugby World Cup will go from a 12-strong tournament to only having four teams remaining. The quarter-final draw has left us in a situation whereby there are four clear favourites to progress to the tournament’s close, but each one is faced with a banana skin.
Sporting News
The story of the Pablo's Pulse: The record-setting 500/1 winner
What's the longest odds you've backed for a winner?. Some lucky punters got 100/1 on 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance. Bookies on track at Warwick Farm for the running of the 1987 Warwick Stakes, now Winx Stakes, had offered the juicy price on the Craig Oldfield-trained maiden Pablo's Pulse.
Comments / 0