Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol disinfectants because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.

Clorox has issued a recall for eight of its Pine-Sol products. Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The infection-causing Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria was found in some of the recalled products.

Clorox is recalling eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products over concerns they may contain an infection-causing bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

Customers who have already bought the products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.

Among its Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, Clorox is recalling its Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scent products.

It's also recalling four Clorox Pro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners — Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy. Additionally, it's recalling Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The original pine-scent Pine-Sol cleaners are not included in the recall, the CPSC said.

The recalled products may contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the commission said. It can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or other body parts after surgery, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , or CDC.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can enter a human's body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through breaks in the skin, per the CPSC.

It should not affect people with healthy immune systems, but those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices can be at risk of serious infection, the commission said.

The bacteria was found in recalled products that were manufactured between January 2021 and September 2022, the CPSC said.

The recall involves bottles with date codes beginning with the prefix "A4," followed by a five-digit number less than 2249, the CPSC said.

Consumers should take photos of the 12-digit UPC code and date code on the bottle, dispose of the product in the trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund , the CPSC said.

Clorox did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.