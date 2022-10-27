ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol disinfectants because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hbxm_0ioDr1r500
Clorox has issued a recall for eight of its Pine-Sol products.

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Clorox is recalling eight of its Pine-Sol cleaning disinfectant products, the CPSC said Tuesday.
  • The infection-causing Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria was found in some of the recalled products.
  • Customers who have already bought recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.

Clorox is recalling eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products over concerns they may contain an infection-causing bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

Customers who have already bought the products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.

Among its Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, Clorox is recalling its Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scent products.

It's also recalling four Clorox Pro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners — Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy. Additionally, it's recalling Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The original pine-scent Pine-Sol cleaners are not included in the recall, the CPSC said.

The recalled products may contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the commission said. It can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or other body parts after surgery, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , or CDC.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can enter a human's body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through breaks in the skin, per the CPSC.

It should not affect people with healthy immune systems, but those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices can be at risk of serious infection, the commission said.

The bacteria was found in recalled products that were manufactured between January 2021 and September 2022, the CPSC said.

The recall involves bottles with date codes beginning with the prefix "A4,"  followed by a five-digit number less than 2249, the CPSC said.

Consumers should take photos of the 12-digit UPC code and date code on the bottle, dispose of the product in the trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund , the CPSC said.

Clorox did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BGR.com

Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Insider

Insider

647K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy