DISTRICT FOOTBALL FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS BLANKED THE PIRATES IN A CLASS FIVE QUARTERFINAL GAME…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID A GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE LED TO A SOLID PERFORMANCE….. LEBANON TOOK A 20-0 LEAD BY HALFTIME AND RODE A STRONG DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE TO 9-1 ON THE SEASON…. THE YELLOWJACKETS WILL...
LEBANON, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
Missourinet

Actor John Goodman’s alma mater presents a homecoming surprise

Popular actor John Goodman is an alumnus of Missouri State University. He will be coming back for homecoming this weekend and the dedication of a brand-new theatre facility in his honor. According to the university’s Dean of Arts and Letters, Shawn Wahl – the Hollywood star is active in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
CASSVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
STOTTS CITY, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
KYTV

Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

