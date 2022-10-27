Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In a hard Fought Game, Neosho Falls in First Round of Playoffs to Willard
Neosho was at home tonight hosting Willard in the First Round of MSHSAA High School Football Playoffs. They came into this game as the 4-seed and fall to 5-seed Willard in a hard fought battle 43-29. This brings the Wildcats season to a close and they end the season with a 4-7 record. Huge props […]
KYTV
Friday Night Football: District playoffs begin across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football district playoff games begin across Missouri. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
myozarksonline.com
DISTRICT FOOTBALL FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS BLANKED THE PIRATES IN A CLASS FIVE QUARTERFINAL GAME…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID A GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE LED TO A SOLID PERFORMANCE….. LEBANON TOOK A 20-0 LEAD BY HALFTIME AND RODE A STRONG DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE TO 9-1 ON THE SEASON…. THE YELLOWJACKETS WILL...
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Missourinet
Actor John Goodman’s alma mater presents a homecoming surprise
Popular actor John Goodman is an alumnus of Missouri State University. He will be coming back for homecoming this weekend and the dedication of a brand-new theatre facility in his honor. According to the university’s Dean of Arts and Letters, Shawn Wahl – the Hollywood star is active in the...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
WWII Veteran laid to rest in Missouri after 79 years
A Missouri man is being recognized with full military honors Thursday -- after not being identified for decades.
mycouriertribune.com
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, answers questions during a press conference on the final day of the 2022 legislative sessio. (Photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications).
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
KYTV
Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
fourstateshomepage.com
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Comments / 0