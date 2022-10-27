Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton back in spotlight as new video of Tennessee incident surfaces
A new video that surfaced Thursday night shed more light on the incident involving Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton and a female Tennessee fan.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Arch Manning Makes Significant Decision On His College Football Future
Arch Manning, the No. 1-rated quarterback in his class, has made a significant decision surrounding his future in college football. Arch, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, announced earlier this year that he's committed to play college football at the University of Texas. That ...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
atozsports.com
Vols legend reveals the moment that made him immediately commit to Tennessee
Tennessee Vols legend Ron Slay made his mark in Knoxville on the basketball court, but he ended up on Rocky Top thanks to a football game. Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, joined Charlie Burris and I on The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week. And he had...
Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK
LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback’s miscues were costly in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Kamarion Franklin, 5-star DL, visiting Tennessee Volunteers this weekend: 'They're looking really good'
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting like a national power as of late, boasting the nation's No. 12 recruiting class in 2023 and the No. 6 class early in the 2024 cycle. And there's no sign of a slow down. In fact, Tennessee is set to host a massive collection of visitors this weekend. One ...
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. In that season, the Eagles were denied an 8-0 start with a loss to the Steelers. Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground. Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.
Alabama team eliminated from ‘Amazing Race,’ but not for reason you might think
Abby Garrett and Will Freeman hoped to cross the finish line on Season 34 of “The Amazing Race,” but fate had another plan for the couple from Alabama. Garrett and Freeman, high-school sweethearts from Mountain Brook, were eliminated on Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality series after Freeman tested positive for COVID-19.
Kentucky football fans paint Tennessee landmark 'The Rock' before showdown in Knoxville
Kentucky football fans made their presence felt in Knoxville, Tennessee, before the No. 19 Wildcats' showdown with the No. 3 Volunteers on Saturday night. A group of UK fans laid claim to "The Rock," a staple of UT's campus since the 1960s, by covering it in blue paint early Saturday morning. With white paint, they dubbed the Volunteers' landmark the "Big Blue Rock" and wrote "Cats by 90" on the front.
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert
Luke is responding to his critics. Luke Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend, just weeks after he was forced to reschedule three Florida shows when the suffered massive damage from Hurricane Ian. And before the show started, Luke took to the stage solo to address the crowd: “We typically do not start a concert with me walking out here. We like to be a little more creative than that. But as you guys know, a couple of weeks ago, the […] The post Luke Bryan Responds To Criticism Over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appearance At Jacksonville Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0