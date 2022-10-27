Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd takes jab at Christian Wood after Thunder meltdown
The Dallas Mavericks are off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season but have already put on one of the most impressive displays of failure. The Mavs blew a 16-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before losing in overtime. A Luka Doncic triple-double couldn’t get Dallas the win and Jason Kidd pointed out a reason why after the game: Christian Wood.
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
‘Of course we’re pissed’: Kevin Durant’s blunt assessment of Nets’ locker room amid four-game losing skid
The Brooklyn Nets are straight-up not having a good time right now. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, many were hoping for this team to bounce back this season. They have all the talent in the world to be a great team this year, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons leading the way. This should be their year for the taking.
Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction
Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rants and posts have been the center of media attention… for all the wrong reasons. The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been rather outspoken about his beliefs. A few days ago, though, fans, former players, and even the owner of the team, took notice when Irving promoted a heavily anti-Semitic movie, among […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You’re far worse than Kyrie’: Enes Freedom brands Nets’ Joe Tsai ‘hypocrite’ over Kyrie Irving callout
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving ruffled a handful of feathers with his latest controversy concerning the sharing of what’s considered an antisemitic film. The backlash included a stern message from Nets owner Joe Tsai with the hope of having an open discussion with his point guard on the matter.
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Denver Nuggets travel to Southern California to face off with the winless Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It is time to check our glitzy NBA odds series and deliver a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nuggets are coming off a 117-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. Michael Porter...
Doc Rivers dishes harsh truth, silver lining on Sixers offense after win vs. Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers have notched their first multi-game win of the season after taking down the Chicago Bulls 114-109. The Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a win in the first quarter but didn’t dominate as much after that. The Sixers scored 37 points in...
‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense
Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0