ClutchPoints

‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out

The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd takes jab at Christian Wood after Thunder meltdown

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season but have already put on one of the most impressive displays of failure. The Mavs blew a 16-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before losing in overtime. A Luka Doncic triple-double couldn’t get Dallas the win and Jason Kidd pointed out a reason why after the game: Christian Wood.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Of course we’re pissed’: Kevin Durant’s blunt assessment of Nets’ locker room amid four-game losing skid

The Brooklyn Nets are straight-up not having a good time right now. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, many were hoping for this team to bounce back this season. They have all the talent in the world to be a great team this year, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons leading the way. This should be their year for the taking.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction

Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rants and posts have been the center of media attention… for all the wrong reasons. The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been rather outspoken about his beliefs. A few days ago, though, fans, former players, and even the owner of the team, took notice when Irving promoted a heavily anti-Semitic movie, among […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time

After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy

There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense

Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
