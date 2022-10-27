HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

