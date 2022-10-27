Read full article on original website
Bennington woman arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting
A Bennington woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Ulysses Ivey which occurred on Wednesday, October 26.
WCAX
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
WCAX
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
WCAX
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
