A U.K. immigration center in Dover was hit with petrol bombs on Sunday, moments before the attacker killed himself, according to The Guardian. The alleged bomber, a white man, drove toward the Border Force center in a white Seat sports utility vehicle before unloading three petrol bombs taped to fireworks. One minor injury was reported, while staff were witnessed extinguishing a small fire on the building’s exterior wall. Kent police said the suspect was “identified and located,” though they did not confirm whether or not the man had committed suicide, noting that the investigation was ongoing, according to the outlet. The attack on the building, which processes and contains captured migrants, came a day after nearly 1,000 individuals arrived in the U.K. by crossing the English Channel.#BREAKING: A man threw petrol bombs at a center for processing #migrants in the southern English port of #Dover on Sunday and then killed himself.#BreakingNews #UK pic.twitter.com/3CZmaKiZx7— Our World (@MeetOurWorld) October 30, 2022 Read it at The Guardian

12 MINUTES AGO