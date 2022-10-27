Read full article on original website
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
Man Killed Himself After Attacking U.K. Immigration Center With Petrol Bombs
A U.K. immigration center in Dover was hit with petrol bombs on Sunday, moments before the attacker killed himself, according to The Guardian. The alleged bomber, a white man, drove toward the Border Force center in a white Seat sports utility vehicle before unloading three petrol bombs taped to fireworks. One minor injury was reported, while staff were witnessed extinguishing a small fire on the building’s exterior wall. Kent police said the suspect was “identified and located,” though they did not confirm whether or not the man had committed suicide, noting that the investigation was ongoing, according to the outlet. The attack on the building, which processes and contains captured migrants, came a day after nearly 1,000 individuals arrived in the U.K. by crossing the English Channel.#BREAKING: A man threw petrol bombs at a center for processing #migrants in the southern English port of #Dover on Sunday and then killed himself.#BreakingNews #UK pic.twitter.com/3CZmaKiZx7— Our World (@MeetOurWorld) October 30, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
Man firebombs migrant processing centre in Dover ‘and then kills himself’
A man has firebombed a reception centre for small-boat migrants in Kent, before killing himself a short distance away.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself and the local MP said she had been informed of the suicide, but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
BBC
Two men 'winched to safety' from cliffs in Cornwall
Two members of the public have been saved from cliffs in Cornwall by multiple rescue teams. St Austell Coastguard was called to reports of two men "in difficulty" between Carlyon Bay and Par on Friday. Working alongside Fowey RNLI, Mevagissey Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue 924, a search was carried out...
BBC
Eastleigh: Man and woman unconscious after attack
Two have been arrested over an attack that left a man and woman unconscious with serious injuries. At 02:23 BST on Sunday, police were called to Leigh Road in Eastleigh following reports of a group of people being assaulted. The hurt pair, in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where...
BBC
Man arrested over attack on woman and police officers
A man has been arrested after a woman and three police officers were assaulted at a Nottingham hotel. Officers went to Maid Marian Way at about 01:00 BST on Saturday due to concerns for a woman's safety. While attempted to detain a man two officers were kicked and a third...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Child slave's cannabis farm conviction overturned
A man's cannabis growing conviction has been overturned after it was found he was compelled to commit the crime as a modern slavery victim when he was 17. The man was found working on a cannabis farm after being trafficked into the UK from Vietnam in 2016. He admitted producing...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder
A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
BBC
