Read full article on original website
Robert Gosselin
3d ago
I made the wish to win the lottery when I was 15 years old I am now 56 years old I want to win the lottery before my birthday witch is December 7
Reply
3
Related
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
These are the winning Powerball numbers for the $700 million jackpot
An astronomical $700 million dollars is up for grabs on Wednesday night as the Powerball Lottery numbers have been officially drawn. The winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24, and the Power Play is 2X. The jackpot continued ballooning from $680 million after no winning tickets were drawn matching all six numbers […]
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
msn.com
With no big winner, Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $1 billion
With no winners reported, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of roughly $825 million was expected to grow to an estimated $1 billion by Monday’s drawing, officials said. No ticket matched all five numbers of 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball, 23, Powerball officials said early Sunday. With no big winner, the jackpot...
I won $50,000 playing Powerball – how a strategy switch paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA man's choice to abandon a longtime losing lottery strategy paid off to the tune of a $50,000 Powerball win. Martin M said he has been playing the Pennsylvania lottery since 1972. For decades he stuck with playing birthday numbers, with little success. "I used to joke and say...
Powerball lottery grows to $700 million
The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $480M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/17/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $480 million with a cash option of $242. million. The winning numbers were: 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60. The Powerball drawn was 25 with a Power Play of 3X. While no one across the country hit...
Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever
The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.
WLTX.com
Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $800M for Friday's drawing
The estimated $800M prize is the 5th largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time. You can see the drawing as it happens right before News 19 at 11.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
TODAY.com
Powerball Jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US history
The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to an $825 million grand prize for a Saturday night drawing, the fifth largest jackpot ever in US lottery history. Oct. 29, 2022.
Powerball's Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion—So That Means a Huge Tax Bill for the Winner
A $1 billion Powerball lottery jackpot is on the line on Halloween, which will bring hefty tax bills for the lucky winner.
Powerball Jackpot Balloons to Mind-Blowing Number Ahead of Saturday Drawing
The Powerball jackpot is climbing, which means you could you be the next lottery winner. Over the summer, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a record-breaking $830 million. Then, it surpassed one billion. Almost two weeks after a winning draw, which was the third-largest lottery prize in history, it remained unclaimed. Eventually, two people claimed the prize anonymously.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3