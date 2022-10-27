Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
WDIO-TV
Global concern on Russia’s suspension of Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. “It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to what they’re...
WDIO-TV
Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved Friday a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices. Globally surging prices and a weakening of the yen have...
WDIO-TV
Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between President Jair...
WDIO-TV
Women’s clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world
MINGKAMAN, South Sudan (AP) — In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The worried-looking mothers know too well what might happen next.
WDIO-TV
New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared awestruck Thursday to be standing in the Antarctic hut of explorer Ernest Shackleton. “I think when you’re a kid and you read stories about Shackleton, you’d never imagine you’d have the opportunity to come. So, I feel pretty lucky,” she said from inside the hut that was built more than a century ago. “It’s a cool place.”
WDIO-TV
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
Comments / 0