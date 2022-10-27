If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. A good lipstick can be a real game-changer, whether you want to look like an ethereal fairy or a stunner that no one can take their eyes off during that GNO. Whether it’s a trusty nude or a show-stopping red, lipstick is our best friend and can truly elevate our look. But the problem with a lot of lipsticks is that they don’t last long. Either they last one hour or end up on your chin, and either way: it gets...

20 MINUTES AGO