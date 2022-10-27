Read full article on original website
ONE-ON-ONE: USC professor explains voting trends ahead of Election Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After the early voting period began Monday, locations have welcomed in registered voters to cast their ballots. On their ballot are races for the governor’s office as well as the seven congressional seats. With early voting already underway, what issues are sending residents of...
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
What you need to know about early voting in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Election Commission says you have until Saturday, November 5, 2022 to visit your early voting center and have your voice heard this election cycle. Early voting times : 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Registered voters are asked...
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
