3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found at school
Three students at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus, police said. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student from the school in connection with the incident.
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection with Sunny Lane Avenue. According to the incident report,...
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of...
'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say
Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning. Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach. Police...
Heroes for Education raises thousands to support Palm Beach County Schools
More than 1,000 Palm Beach County students, teachers, staff and community members hit the pavement Saturday morning to be heroes for education. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County hosted its 8th annual Heroes for Education 5k Run/Walk. The event supports the Foundation's efforts to support teachers through grants and the Red Apple Supplies Program.
Feds on the lookout for voter intimidation
Voters are busy casting their ballots across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as early voting continues for the Nov. 8 election. Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections, said Friday that more than 150,000 voters have returned mail ballots and more than 34,000 voters have voted early. Currently, more than 18% of registered voters in Palm Beach County have already voted in this election.
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
A Port St. Lucie woman's bank account just got a whole lot bigger. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Banuelos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Florida Lottery officials...
Martin County invests $4.6M in new golf facility
Ronnie Vitti and his three golfing buddies get set to tee off at Sailfish Sands Golf Course in Stuart. “It’s really, really nice the course, we come here once a week, sometimes twice a week," said Vitti. Martin County took over the course in 2014 and despite a consultant's...
Is the economy the paramount issue in midterm elections?
In West Palm Beach, voters all have a differing opinion on the driving factor in this year’s elections. “Just the cost of everything,” said Richard Catanzaro. “Saving our nation, saving the republic,” said Jose Lugo. “Certainly women’s rights, that’s what drove me to the polls,” said Linda...
