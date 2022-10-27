ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves Over Apparent Memoir Diss

Watch: Matthew Perry SHADES Keanu Reeves in New Memoir. The one where Matthew Perry attempts to make amends. After an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, was released—in which Perry questioned why "Keanu Reeves still walks among us" as he reflected on a few deaths including River Phoenix and Heath Ledger—the Friends star has issued an apology.
Us Weekly

Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer Split 4 Months After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official

It’s over. Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The comedian, 60, revealed that she was dating the massage therapist, 43, in June via a since-deleted Instagram photo shared on Hauer’s page. The couple made their red carpet debut one month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles. In September, O’Donnell gushed that she was “in love” with her new girlfriend during an interview with Howard Stern.
E! News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
People

Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Deadline

D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie

Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role. Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.
AdWeek

Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max

HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
ComicBook

Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.

