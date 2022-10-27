Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The...
Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves Over Apparent Memoir Diss
Watch: Matthew Perry SHADES Keanu Reeves in New Memoir. The one where Matthew Perry attempts to make amends. After an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, was released—in which Perry questioned why "Keanu Reeves still walks among us" as he reflected on a few deaths including River Phoenix and Heath Ledger—the Friends star has issued an apology.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer Split 4 Months After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official
It’s over. Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The comedian, 60, revealed that she was dating the massage therapist, 43, in June via a since-deleted Instagram photo shared on Hauer’s page. The couple made their red carpet debut one month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles. In September, O’Donnell gushed that she was “in love” with her new girlfriend during an interview with Howard Stern.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to passed-out Eddie Van Halen with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments
Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated
UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63
Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy says they were 'hyper-aware' about the consequences of Daemon choking Rhaenyra
"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy discusses the reason why Daemon Targaryen chokes Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season finale.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Matthew Perry Walks Back Keanu Reeves Death Wishes After Backlash: “I’m Actually a Big Fan”
Matthew Perry heard the uproar over his Keanu Reeves digs, and the actor is apologizing for his words in a statement released yesterday. The Friends star, who has been promoting his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big, Terrible Thing, was met with backlash this week after excerpts from the book were released in which he trashes Reeves.
Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role. Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
