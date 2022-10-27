Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
“One of these things is not like the other.” These chairs on Oak Avenue and Greenleaf Street have become part of the landscape. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
lhsdoi.com
Milwaukee avenue road construction is underway
These last two months, everyone has been dealing with the headache that is Milwaukee Avenue’s downtown construction. Whether you’re headed to work, school, or beyond the Libertyville area, there’s no escaping the potholes and bumpy asphalt. The Milwaukee Avenue road repavement and curb construction that began in...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
vfpress.news
Sidney Hurst Jr., Member Of Maywood’s Oldest Black Family, Dies At 97
Sidney Hurst Jr., the grandson of Iva and Amanda Hurst, the heads of Maywood’s first Black family, died Oct. 14 at 97. | Provided. There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state.
947wls.com
Chicago Suburbs’ Trick-or-Treat hours
Whether you’re Trick-or-Treating or receiving Trick-or-Treaters in the ‘burbs this year, you should probably be aware of when Trick-or-Treating takes place near you. Daily Herald has released a full list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout Chicago’s suburbs. If your city or town isn’t listed below, check out the full list here.
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door. The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:. October 7, 10:30 a.m. October 27, 1:12 a.m. Police said...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
fox32chicago.com
Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fifth Ward ponders zoning, budget and housing
In a five-hour-long meeting Thursday that stretched past midnight, Fifth and Eighth Ward residents, the mayor and homeless advocates tangled over the affordability of Evanston housing, the impact of zoning on homeless and the city’s budget. Almost half of the households in Evanston pay more than 30% of their...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed
The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
Comments / 0