Picturing Evanston

“One of these things is not like the other.” These chairs on Oak Avenue and Greenleaf Street have become part of the landscape. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
EVANSTON, IL
lhsdoi.com

Milwaukee avenue road construction is underway

These last two months, everyone has been dealing with the headache that is Milwaukee Avenue’s downtown construction. Whether you’re headed to work, school, or beyond the Libertyville area, there’s no escaping the potholes and bumpy asphalt. The Milwaukee Avenue road repavement and curb construction that began in...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago Suburbs’ Trick-or-Treat hours

Whether you’re Trick-or-Treating or receiving Trick-or-Treaters in the ‘burbs this year, you should probably be aware of when Trick-or-Treating takes place near you. Daily Herald has released a full list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout Chicago’s suburbs. If your city or town isn’t listed below, check out the full list here.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
CHICAGO, IL
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago

On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Fifth Ward ponders zoning, budget and housing

In a five-hour-long meeting Thursday that stretched past midnight, Fifth and Eighth Ward residents, the mayor and homeless advocates tangled over the affordability of Evanston housing, the impact of zoning on homeless and the city’s budget. Almost half of the households in Evanston pay more than 30% of their...
EVANSTON, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago

If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed

The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
JOLIET, IL

