Granville, OH

Granville Public Library notes for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago
Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Twilight Tales

A craft followed by spooky songs, stories and a snack. For families with children ages 3 and up.

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for babies. For children up to 18 months old.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Election Law on the Eve of the 2022 Midterm Elections (via Zoom)

Law professors Eugene Mazo and Bradley Smith will discuss the changing landscape of American election law, the ways in which the law has evolved since the last presidential election, and the issues that may influence the midterm elections of 2022. The discussion will focus on innovations in the right to vote, the political landscape in Ohio and elsewhere following redistricting, and the dynamics of our campaign finance system. Mazo and Smith will also spend some time discussing the two new election-related cases that are currently before the United States Supreme Court.

Eugene D. Mazo is Visiting Professor of Law at the Seton Hall University and a nationally recognized scholar of election law. Bradley A. Smith holds the Josiah H. Blackmore II/Shirley M. Nault Professor of Law position at Capital University Law School and is one of the nation's leading authorities on election law and campaign finance.

For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required for this Zoom program. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: via Zoom

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children ages 19 months to 3 years.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Teen Tech: Laser Cut Coasters

Create and ink ceramic tiles. Dinosaurs and other pre-made designs will be available. Teens can create two tiles in total. For 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Learning Lab

Granville Public Library Finance Committee

Community members are welcome to attend. Please reach out to the Library Director, Emily Shellhouse, at eshellhouse@granvillelibrary.org for details.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

The Global Game: The Men’s World Cup in Qatar 2022 with Dr. Veerendra Lele

Soccer is the mostly widely-played team sport in the world, and this year the FIFA men's World Cup will take place in Qatar, beginning Nov. 20. This talk will include a broad overview of the history of the World Cup and its present significance.

Veerendra Lele is a professor of anthropology at Denison University. His research includes semiotic anthropology in Ireland, and he has taught courses about soccer in both the U.S. and in Denmark. He is also a USSF Licensed Coach and Referee.

For adults 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

COSI Dinosaur Kit Pick-Up

Pick up a kit to take home. Each kit has several science-based activities related to paleontology. For families with kids in grades K-8. One kit per family. While supplies last.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

First Friday: Expedition X-scape

The search is on for the elusive yet oh-so-valuable Dragon Eye Rubies! Will your team be the first to solve the mystery and find the solution or will you become lost on an imaginary jungle island? Exclusively for 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Information submitted by Granville Public Library.

Comments / 0

 

