Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (10/30 – 11/8/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
New condos expected to be built in South Knoxville, near James White Parkway bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville could soon be the home of a new condo development, named Honeysuckle. It will be built by the same company that created The Overlook in downtown Knoxville. They plan to build it on top of rolling hills in South Knoxville, next to James White...
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus.
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Affordable home neighborhood opens in Dandridge
A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.
Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring it on, Lexington! Knoxville mayor Inyda Kincannon challenged Lexington mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky on Saturday. Kincannon posted to Twitter about the bet. The loser of the game will ship a bottle of the...
Kamarion Franklin, 5-star DL, visiting Tennessee Volunteers this weekend: 'They're looking really good'
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting like a national power as of late, boasting the nation's No. 12 recruiting class in 2023 and the No. 6 class early in the 2024 cycle. And there's no sign of a slow down. In fact, Tennessee is set to host a massive collection of visitors this weekend. One ...
Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Zoo Knoxville announces
Zoo Knoxville announced their beloved giraffe Jumbe was euthanized. The zoo said Jumbe's health was declining and he was under hospice care.
Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
New Seymour Restaurant
Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized.
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. A retired Knox County Sheriff's Office K9 officer is living
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
