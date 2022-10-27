ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (10/30 – 11/8/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville announces

Zoo Knoxville announced their beloved giraffe Jumbe was euthanized. The zoo said Jumbe's health was declining and he was under hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

New Seymour Restaurant

'I'm glad he did' | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief's 911 call. In 2020, Chief Jerry Harnish fell ill after rounds of cancer treatments and called 911 for help.
SEYMOUR, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

