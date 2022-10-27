Read full article on original website
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
DBS profit jumps 32% to record on rates, flags upbeat outlook
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record high and gave a bullish outlook on Thursday as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender.
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
CNBC
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman: I believe the action will be in individual stocks, not the averages
Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down why he prefers individual stocks over averages like the S&P 500. "I really don't like the S&P that much," Cooperman tells CNBC.
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Credit Suisse plans to push ahead with China expansion after overhaul
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is forging ahead with expansion in China, with the country and Hong Kong set to see strongest pace of headcount growth in Asia, its regional head said, even as the Swiss bank's turnaround strategy leads to job losses elsewhere.
CNBC
Qualcomm beats revenue, lowers 2023 first quarter guidance over demand weakness from China lockdowns
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Qualcomm's earnings. Ritholtz’s Josh Brown and Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders react.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
We still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance
(EL) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter, but a downbeat forecast for the rest of its fiscal year sent shares lower Wednesday. However, if not for our Club trading restrictions, we would have been buyers on the weakness.
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
Blackstone to take control of Emerson's climate tech in $14 billion deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in a deal that values the business at $14 billion, as the U.S. industrial firm pivots to supplying to a booming automation market.
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
