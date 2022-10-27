ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison Museum presents screening of documentary about U.S. intervention in Latin America

By Special to Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
The Denison Museum presents a film screening of "Harvest of Empire: The Untold Story of Latinos in America'' at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Auditorium of Denison University’s Slayter Hall, located at 200 Ridge Road. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Museum at 740-587-6255 or visit denisonmuseum.org.

Focusing on immigration, "Harvest of Empire: The Untold Story of Latinos in America" is a feature-length documentary that reveals the direct connection between the long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America and the immigration crisis we face today. Based on the groundbreaking book by award-winning journalist and Democracy Now! Co-host Juan Gonzalez.

This film screening is related to the “Be A Good Neighbor” exhibition. An exhibition about the transnational power of Latin American art in the US in the 1930s and the 1940s. The exhibition is on display now through Friday, Dec. 9, during Museum hours, Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.

Information submitted by Denison University.

