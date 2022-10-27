ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Pataskala Public Library events for November 2022

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Upcoming events at the Pataskala Public Library are listed below.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Friends of The Pataskala Library Meeting at 6 p.m. Join the friends group and find out how they support the Library in many ways. All are welcome!

Tuesday, Nov. 8: LEGO Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up. No reservations required. Stop by for an hour of free play using your imagination!

Thursday, Nov. 10: Adult Book Club at 6:30 p.m. Join us for a lively discussion! No registration is required for this monthly program. Must be 18 or older to participate. The November book pick is "How to Stop Time" by Matt Haig.

Friday, Nov. 11: The Library will be closed because of Veteran's Day. Items will not be due on this day. The outside book drop will be available to receive returns.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Read-to-a-Dog: A "Tail Waggin' Tutors" Read Aloud program from 4-6 p.m. for children in grades K-5. Registration is required for a 15-minute time slot. Please call the library at 740-927-9986 to reserve a time slot for your child or to be added to the waitlist

Friday, Nov. 18: Family Movie Night at 6 p.m. for a viewing of Minions: The Rise of Gru. All ages are welcome. Minors must be with an adult. Free popcorn and a soft drink!

Thursday, Nov. 24 - The library will be closed for Thanksgiving. Items will not be due on this day. The outside book drop will be available to receive returns.

Weekly Storytime is in session! The Fall Session of the library's Weekly Storytime programs continues through the month of November. Come join the fun with your little one! They offer three different weekly storytimes for different age groups. No registration is required for this free program. Please call the library with any questions or visit the website for more information and to view the calendar.

Tuesdays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Wee Read Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for children up to 23 months old and a grown-up. Books, bubbles, bounces and more!

Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: Toddler Tales Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for 2-3 year olds and a grown-up. Short stories, rhymes, fingerplays and a simple craft.

Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for 4-5 year olds and a grown-up. Stories, rhymes, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Check out the library's website at pataskalalibrary.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest updates!

Information submitted by the Pataskala Public Library.

