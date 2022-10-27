ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty vs. Palmer Ridge

By Rob Namnoum
 3 days ago
The Palmer Ridge field hockey team edged out Liberty 1-0 in double overtime on Wednesday night to advance in the state championships. The Bears will play Regis Jesuit on Friday.

