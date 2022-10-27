Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 21-6A- Week 10: West Brook 20 United 7 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The West Brook Bruins keep Beaumont City bragging rights with first win of the year over United. West Brook Head Coach Chuck Langston talked with KFDM Sports about the Bruins first win of the year.
fox4beaumont.com
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
kjas.com
Jasper defeats Hardin-Jefferson 28 to 8 in the rain
In conditions better suited for fish than high school football the Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Sour Lake to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in a game where it rained more than just about anything else on the field Jasper remained undefeated in district play winning 28 to 8. It was one of the few games in the area as many of the other schools had opted to play the night before on Thursday due to the weather situation that was forecast for Friday night.
KFDM-TV
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
12newsnow.com
Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler makes the week 10 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler. The week ten game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
Port Arthur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barbers Hill High School football team will have a game with Memorial High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Spooky home in Nederland offers fun frights for Southeast Texans ahead of Halloween
The home of Stacy Ward is located at 424 North 11th Street in Nederland. If you're looking for a good scare, this is the place to be!
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
12newsnow.com
409Fitness is at Misfit in Port Neches with some tips for your next workout
Today Saphire is at Misfit Gym in Port Neches. 409Fitness airs on Thursdays on 12News Midday at 11 a.m.
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Flu season off to early start, impacting several Southeast Texas school districts
HAMSHIRE, Texas — Flu season is off to an early start in Southeast Texas and some of the hardest hit places are schools. The best advice coming from health experts is to get your flu shot. Although it may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can reduce the severity of the infection on your body.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New business development coming to Port Arthur next to Pedro’s
Kernice Williams, superintendent with Urban Contractors out of Houston and Bob Bundro, excavator, are part of the team working on a project to build a plaza on a site at Central Mall. The new development will look similar to the ones across the highway near Walmart on Memorial Boulevard. There...
kogt.com
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
