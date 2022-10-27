Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection
Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
Huge 2nd quarter lifts Youngstown State to 3rd-straight win
YSU would score 28 points in the 2nd quarter to put the game out of reach for the Coyotes
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- The 2000s era to now has been up and down for the struthers wildcats. After the 1999 season where the team finished 7-5 under Gary Zetts, the team went 12 seasons without making the playoffs until Curt Kuntz second season with the team. After Kuntz left in 2019 to be on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins under then head coach Brian Flores, the team needed a new leader. Bring in John Bayuk, who was the defensive coordinator under Kuntz the last three seasons. He also coached for the Campbell Memorial Red Devils under his father/ Hall Of Fame coach Jeff Bayuk who is now the head coach at Warren JFK.
JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
James re-writes Fitch record book in win
The winner of Mayfield (6-4) and Austintown Fitch (9-1) will take on the winner of John Hay (7-2) and Akron SVSM (6-3).
Highlights: Edgewood vs. Struthers
The winner of Edgewood (6-4) vs. Struthers (6-4) will take on the winner of Field (4-6) and West Branch (9-1) in round two.
Chaney defense huge in second half in comeback victory
The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.
Highlights: New Philadelphia vs. Canfield
The winner of New Philadelphia (6-4) and Canfield (8-1) will take on the winner of Aurora (7-2) and CVCA (7-2) in round two.
Howland team becomes 1st in school history to win 4th straight district title
During the penalty shootout, Tigers keeper Zach Lewis played the role of hero, saving 4 out of 6 attempts.
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
Minerva receives 'overwhelming support' after death of cross country runner
With each coat of color added through a screen printing process, and with every turn of t-shirt pallets, there is another small stride towards healing.
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Grass art in Chardon honors First News anchor
A man who lives in Chardon plans to honor First News anchor Stan Boney using an unique medium: Patterns mowed into his lawn.
Tired of the late sunrise? Why next Sunday may help
(WKBN) – The time change is approaching and days keep getting shorter. This is the season of later morning sunshine and earlier evening sunsets. The sunsets will keep getting earlier until December 8 as they will start setting later again little by little through the rest of the winter.
Side hustle turns into a successful family business
WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
Local college students launch new business
They are selling products produced by the school's bee apiary.
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
