EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO