Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
clarksvillenow.com
Football playoff picture: Where things stand for high school teams chasing postseason play
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022-23 high school football regular season is set to conclude this week, and Clarksville area schools are preparing for what’s to come for their programs. A number of the local football teams have clinched a playoff berth already. Meanwhile, others have yet...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vandy United: Vanderbilt reveals updates to FirstBank Stadium, basketball operations center
Vanderbilt and athletic director Candice Storey Lee released updated renderings to the Vandy United facilities campaign on Thursday. The updated renderings include detailed plans for the men’s and women’s basketball operations center as well as the newly-named FirstBank Stadium. The images are the first mock-ups released since the original details were unveiled nearly a year ago.
Tennessee football preview vs. Kentucky: Live stream, game time, TV, radio and betting info
The third most played rivalry in SEC history will add another chapter Saturday night. Tennessee football welcomes the Kentucky Wildcats to Rocky Top in a game that has the most magnitude in the series since Robert Neyland and Bear Bryant were facing off in the early 1950s. UT, ranked No....
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington's minor league baseball team sold to Nashville developer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends have been sold to a development company from Tennessee, owner and president Andy Shea said Friday. The Lexington Legends have been sold to a Nashville developer. Nathan and Keri Lyons have bought all assets related to the Legends, including Wild Health Field and...
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Family looking for driver involved in Williamson County hit-and-run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a red Mercedes SUV that's possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model with damage to the front end area, and a missing front Mercedes emblem.
Feeling bleu: Another Grilled Cheeserie location going away
Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place
Metro police are investigating a shooting -- described as an "apparent road rage incident" -- that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0