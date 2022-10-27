ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vandy United: Vanderbilt reveals updates to FirstBank Stadium, basketball operations center

Vanderbilt and athletic director Candice Storey Lee released updated renderings to the Vandy United facilities campaign on Thursday. The updated renderings include detailed plans for the men’s and women’s basketball operations center as well as the newly-named FirstBank Stadium. The images are the first mock-ups released since the original details were unveiled nearly a year ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday

NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
NASHVILLE, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington's minor league baseball team sold to Nashville developer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends have been sold to a development company from Tennessee, owner and president Andy Shea said Friday. The Lexington Legends have been sold to a Nashville developer. Nathan and Keri Lyons have bought all assets related to the Legends, including Wild Health Field and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy