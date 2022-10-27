Read full article on original website
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
vvng.com
Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night. It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be...
vvng.com
Police respond to multiple off-highway vehicles driving reckless on Mojave Drive near US 395 in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple off-highway vehicles were involved in dangerous and reckless behavior as they rode around the area of US Highway 395 and Mojave Drive Tuesday night in Adelanto. At about 8:12 pm, on October 2, 2022, a person called 911 and reported that multiple individuals were...
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit
Florence-Firestone, Los Angeles, CA: A call to authorities from a victim of a catalytic converter theft from their vehicle in Rowland Heights early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26,… Read more "Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit"
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Chevron robbed at gunpoint in Grand Terrace; 3 sought
Deputies are searching for three armed robbers who held up a Chevron station in Grand Terrace Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the station located in the 22000 block of Barton Road. Three male suspects held up the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the store, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County […]
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found fatally stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot in the city of Palmdale just before noon on Thursday, Oct.… Read more "2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody"
KTLA.com
Some residents of condemned San Bernardino apartment complex have nowhere else to go
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
