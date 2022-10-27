ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
vvng.com

Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night. It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
MURRIETA, CA
onscene.tv

Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana

10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Chevron robbed at gunpoint in Grand Terrace; 3 sought

Deputies are searching for three armed robbers who held up a Chevron station in Grand Terrace Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the station located in the 22000 block of Barton Road. Three male suspects held up the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the store, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County […]
GRAND TERRACE, CA

