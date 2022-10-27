Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
Four-star PG Travis Perry talks official visits and updates his recruitment
Travis Perry, a four-star point guard in the 2024 class out of Lyon County (Ky.), has become a highly coveted high major recruit this year and has been busy this fall taking visits. He has taken official visits to Michigan and Purdue and unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and to Kentucky...
whopam.com
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
Murray Ledger & Times
The Birds’ - still flocking after 43 years
MURRAY - All of us had good friends in high school or college we haven’t seen in years. But a half-dozen Murray State grads have been getting together with their spouses, kids and now grandkids annually since 1979. Phyllis Tucker Whitlock grew up in Arlington but lives in Fulgham,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wsonradio.com
Colonels Look to Win Final Regular Season Game at Colonel Stadium on Senior Night against Class 5A Rival the Owensboro Red Devils
The Henderson County Colonels took down the McCracken County Mustangs 43-7 on the road at Marquette Stadium in Paducah in a big Class 6A District 1 matchup. This week the (8-1) Colonels are at Colonel Stadium in Henderson in a big rivalry game on Senior Night. Henderson County Colonel Head...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State alum Gibson will umpire World Series
HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face. Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
westkentuckystar.com
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
whopam.com
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
