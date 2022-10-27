Effective: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 PM 6.2 1.7 1.0 3 Minor 31/12 AM 4.8 0.3 0.9 2-3 None 31/01 PM 5.8 1.3 0.8 2 None 01/01 AM 4.7 0.2 0.8 2-3 None 01/02 PM 5.3 0.8 0.4 3 None 02/02 AM 4.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO