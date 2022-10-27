Read full article on original website
wsonradio.com
Colonels Look to Win Final Regular Season Game at Colonel Stadium on Senior Night against Class 5A Rival the Owensboro Red Devils
The Henderson County Colonels took down the McCracken County Mustangs 43-7 on the road at Marquette Stadium in Paducah in a big Class 6A District 1 matchup. This week the (8-1) Colonels are at Colonel Stadium in Henderson in a big rivalry game on Senior Night. Henderson County Colonel Head...
whopam.com
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
whopam.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer advances past Drake in Valley tourney debut
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The last time a Murray State athletic team played in a postseason event on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus was in 1969. That was when the Racers met Marquette in that year’s first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the still-new SIU Arena. It did not go well for Murray State as it was easily defeated by a much stronger ballclub coached by the legendary Al McGuire.
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Getting behind pads’ was big reason Racers ran well at Lindenwood
MURRAY — If Murray State is to break its season-long losing streak Saturday against Ohio Valley Conference football foe Tennessee State, another rushing performance like it had in its last game will help. Even though the Racers lost last Saturday, 33-18, at OVC newcomer Lindenwood, Murray State Head Coach...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers seek homecoming win
MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player. The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to...
Four-star PG Travis Perry talks official visits and updates his recruitment
Travis Perry, a four-star point guard in the 2024 class out of Lyon County (Ky.), has become a highly coveted high major recruit this year and has been busy this fall taking visits. He has taken official visits to Michigan and Purdue and unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and to Kentucky...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State alum Gibson will umpire World Series
HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face. Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Farmers Working Hard During Fall Harvest
Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest. Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO) Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO) The Extension Director...
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
Murray Ledger & Times
Students learn hazards of substance abuse through simulation
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a variety ways this week, including high school students wearing impairment simulation goggles to get a sense of why they should never drive or operate heavy machinery while intoxicated. The Murray Police Department’s Officer Mike Turman is the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
radionwtn.com
McLeese Resigns As Chamber Director; Joins Team At Total Tech Solutions
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese formally announced his resignation this morning and said he has accepted a management position at Total Tech Solutions. McLeese has been Chamber CEO since 2017 and has overseen a period of great growth for the Chamber, spearheading huge and numerous events, notably...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County sheriff's office locates 'armed and dangerous' man
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
