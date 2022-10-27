Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Fashion designer goes viral for trendy model: His 61-year-old mom
For designer Travis Terry, fashion is a family affair. The budding entrepreneur is making his mark in the accessories world with a very important lady by his side: his mom, Laverne Terry. The 61-year-old has been making waves as the face of her son's brand, IEMBE, and she's gained quite...
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
hypebeast.com
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks.In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform for sneakers, with about 200,000 users — surged 40%, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. The service also saw a 10% increase in the number of users adding Yeezy shoes to their online wishlists, where they can keep track of sneakers they hope to acquire in the future. "More people and more trade activity...
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Allure
Lizzo Put a Whole-Ass Landscape On Her Hair
There's a pink pond and a whole skyline view airbrushed onto her wig. Lizzo hit home turf on Wednesday, October 26, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, to host a very special concert in one of the cities where she grew up. For a full-circle moment as wholesome as this one, she paid homage to "H-TAHN" with the a skyline view airbrushed onto her platinum-blonde wig.
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos
Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
hypebeast.com
Watch Wheelsboy Test Drive a Convertible Chinese Suzuki Jimny
Continuing its documentation of the Chinese automotive industry, Wheelsboy has just highlighted an interesting build from YiChe Garage. While the Suzuki Jimny has already established a large cult following, many enthusiasts have always voiced their desire for an open-roof version. Following that modification spirit that is often associated with the...
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
hypebeast.com
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid Is Coming in "Brown Plaid"
Nike has just presented its latest Air Force 1 Mid in a “Brown Plaid” colorway. The release comes after the Swoosh dropped its recent “Tokyo 2003” colorway, but this time, the footwear specialist is bringing a slice of contemporary to the party. The Air Force 1 is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and an assemblage of releases have hit the shelves from retro-inspired looks to new-school colorway designs — but the “Brown Plaid” edition seems to sit right in the middle of both.
hypebeast.com
Diaspora Skateboards and atmos Ready Quilted Puma Suede VTG
Founded in 2010, skate crew and video production company Diaspora Skateboards is closely connected to both the local music and skateboarding scene in Tokyo, often combining skate footage with homegrown tracks in a process of “SYMBIOSIS.” For its latest project, it partners with leading sneaker shop atmos and.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Pink” Rumored Release Date Revealed
A pink Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to drop next year. One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a shoe that every single sneakerhead strives to have in their collection, regardless of what the colorway might be. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is always delivering some new colorways. 2023 is on the horizon, and unsurprisingly, some amazing Jordan 1 colorways are on the way.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
