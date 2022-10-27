Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
DCCA presents Americana quartet “Hey Mavis”
GREENVILLE — Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 12. The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will...
Daily Advocate
Halloween parade resurrected in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Oct. 27, downtown Greenville hosted hundreds of little “ghouls” and boys during its annual Beggars’ Night. After the cancellation of festivities in 2021 due to the threat of severe weather, The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Main Street Greenville, and various downtown businesses were pleased to “resurrect” this beloved Halloween event in the community.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
Daily Advocate
Humility is the beginning of Wisdom
Humility is misunderstood, depending on where one looks for its meaning. The Merriam-Webster dictionary founded in 1831 defines humility as a modest or low view of one’s own importance, humbleness. However, the Book of Proverbs (which was copied into being in 700 BC) may have the intended, complete and unadulterated clarification of humility, if not just the oldest. There humility is described as an attitude of spiritual modesty that comes from understanding our place in the larger order of things.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park present and future – Part 2
June 2021, a turnaround date for Fort Jefferson Park. OHC hired Darke County Parks to manage the site. The new facelift started with the removal of the vandalized, hazardous, foul smelling 80-year-old outhouses. Trip hazards were removed from the abandoned well house, and the broken-down concrete ramp was replaced. A temporary nice porta john was then added to the well house frame. It is a convenient sensible location. The torn-up parking lot was repaved.
Daily Advocate
Norcold to close in Gettysburg, Sidney
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Darke County, the other in Shelby County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
Daily Advocate
Edison State to host open house
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Daily Advocate
MAC announces all-conference football teams
VERSAILLES — The Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all-conference football teams for the 2022 season. Teams like Marion Local and Coldwater had many players on the list. Here are the players who made the cut from Versailles:. All-MAC First Team:. Receiver/Split End: Michael Osborne (junior) Interior Defensive Lineman: Jared...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners dicuss contract agreements
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to dicuss contract agreements. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, in the amount of the General Fund there are $106,508.96; outside funds: $104,297.49; for a grand total of $210,806.45; were approved for payment. Transfer of appropriations for...
Daily Advocate
High School football first round preview
DARKE COUNTY — It is playoff time. The regular season has come and gone as high school football teams are now gearing up for the playoffs. Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles are all looking to represent their community as they go through the playoffs. Each are in a region of 16 teams with four regions in each division. Getting through the region means a trip to the State Semifinals.
Daily Advocate
Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win
ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy. The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first...
