LETTERS: ‘Many ways’ to help domestic violence situations; Still time to learn about candidates; Vote ‘Yes’ on school referendum

State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
AES Indiana receiving more reports of scams, here's what to look out for
AES Indiana is sharing a message to their customers after they say they're seeing an increase in phone scams where callers claim to be from the company.
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen
The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
Indiana needs more housing, task force says
INDIANAPOLIS – A state task force working to improve access to housing approved its final report Thursday. It says the state doesn’t have enough housing and needs to do more to support construction of new homes. Advocates say housing affordability has become a bigger issue since the start of the pandemic. And it’s impacting families in […]
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
WRBI Radio
Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers
— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church
Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
