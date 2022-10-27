Humility is misunderstood, depending on where one looks for its meaning. The Merriam-Webster dictionary founded in 1831 defines humility as a modest or low view of one’s own importance, humbleness. However, the Book of Proverbs (which was copied into being in 700 BC) may have the intended, complete and unadulterated clarification of humility, if not just the oldest. There humility is described as an attitude of spiritual modesty that comes from understanding our place in the larger order of things.

