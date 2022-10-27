Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/22 – 10/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Wanted Kenton Man Arrested on Various Charges
A Kenton man has been arrested on charges in five area counties. The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said 43 year old Vernon Edward “Bubba” Harrell had pending charges in Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Hardin County. In Obion County, Harrell was wanted for felony evading in a...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday afternoon. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who smelled […]
BET
Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop
A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
tncounties.org
Hardin Co. Mayor Kevin Davis Receives 2022 Wormsley Award
Hardin Co. Mayor Kevin Davis Receives Bob Wormsley Outstanding Service Award. Mayor Davis received the award at the 2022 Tennessee County Services Association Fall Conference in Murfreesboro, TN. Hardin County Mayor and past Tennessee County Services Association (TCSA) President Kevin Davis was awarded the Robert “Bob” M. Wormsley Outstanding County...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
courieranywhere.com
From scary to sweet, there are a host of Halloween activities in the Hardin County area
Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
thunderboltradio.com
Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer
Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
Camden, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBBJ
Contagious virus impacts, kids, infants
JACKSON, Tenn. — When temperatures drop, flu cases and other infections rise. Now hospitals are seeing an increase in one virus that’s impacting children across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is a common contagious virus that affects the respiratory tract of infants and young...
