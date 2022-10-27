The Lakers are the only winless team in the NBA. When will they grab their first W of the year?. Yes, it’s probably time to panic, Los Angeles Lakers fans. The Lakers are 0-5 and the only team in the NBA without a win. On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings were able to take the Miami Heat down, and in the process they got their first win, leaving their fellow California-based team as the final winless team in the NBA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO