Read full article on original website
Related
New borrowing will replace an old bridge
New Jersey’s latest big debt issue will help fund the replacement of the Portal Bridge, a key north Jersey rail crossing often the source of train delays and other major commuting headaches. Construction on the $1 billion-plus rail project began in earnest earlier this year, and now the state,...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0