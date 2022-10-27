Read full article on original website
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen
The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
Current Publishing
Carmel mayor describes past, present efforts to “drive progress forward” during State of the City address
As Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard prepares to step down from the elected role he’s held for more than 25 years, he expects his final 14 months in office to be as busy as ever. In fact, deciding not to seek an eighth term will give him more time to work toward his goals for the city, he said.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
wrtv.com
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
korncountry.com
Local trespassing suspect arrested on warrant
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man, recently taken into custody for trespassing on October 21, was again arrested on a Bartholomew County warrant on Wednesday. The Columbus Police Department (CPD), at 5:30 p.m., responded to the same apartment complex in the 400 block of South Gladstone Avenue where Michael Kent, 33, was arrested last week, according to Lt. Matt Harris.
bloomingtonian.com
Halloween weekend intruder stabs man early Saturday near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana; Police searching for suspect
Editor’s note: This was not a random attack. The story has been changed to reflect that information. A male was stabbed by an intruder to an apartment in the 400 block of North Dunn around 12:35 a.m. in Bloomington, Indiana. Police were still looking for a suspect early Saturday.
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
Silver Alert for missing North Vernon man canceled
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Zachary Henderson has been canceled after he was found safe. ——————————————————————————– NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson. He was last seen this morning […]
