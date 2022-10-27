ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen

The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Local trespassing suspect arrested on warrant

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man, recently taken into custody for trespassing on October 21, was again arrested on a Bartholomew County warrant on Wednesday. The Columbus Police Department (CPD), at 5:30 p.m., responded to the same apartment complex in the 400 block of South Gladstone Avenue where Michael Kent, 33, was arrested last week, according to Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert for missing North Vernon man canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Zachary Henderson has been canceled after he was found safe. ——————————————————————————– NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson. He was last seen this morning […]
NORTH VERNON, IN

