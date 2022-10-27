With elections underway, a lot of local policy aficionados may be focused on other things. But not us! We’re tuning in to this week’s City Council meeting, as always, and taking a minute to preview the meeting for those who might not want to read through the agenda and backup. In general, today looks to be a fairly standard meeting. Though Council members have called a special meeting to talk about labor negotiations, they’ll do that in a closed executive session, so it doesn’t make much of a practical difference to us.

