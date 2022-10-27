ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Parents concerned Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl

AUSTIN, Texas - Kids will soon be spending their Monday night dressed up and ready to collect candy, but many parents are worried their children’s Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl amid the growing crisis. Assistant Chief of Kyle Police Pedro Hernandez addressed parents’ concerns when it comes...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count

(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines

We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin

A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.27.22

With elections underway, a lot of local policy aficionados may be focused on other things. But not us! We’re tuning in to this week’s City Council meeting, as always, and taking a minute to preview the meeting for those who might not want to read through the agenda and backup. In general, today looks to be a fairly standard meeting. Though Council members have called a special meeting to talk about labor negotiations, they’ll do that in a closed executive session, so it doesn’t make much of a practical difference to us.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

