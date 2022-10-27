Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Austin hospitals asking for discretion going to ERs as they see uptick in pediatric cases
Hospitals in Austin say they're seeing more kids in their emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses and flu.
fox7austin.com
Parents concerned Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas - Kids will soon be spending their Monday night dressed up and ready to collect candy, but many parents are worried their children’s Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl amid the growing crisis. Assistant Chief of Kyle Police Pedro Hernandez addressed parents’ concerns when it comes...
Former Austin state representative pleads guilty to tax evasion
A former Texas State Representative pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count
(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
Nearly a dozen guns taken off Austin streets in Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said it collected 11 guns this week as a result of its Gun Surrender Program.
Community First! Village expanding to help people experiencing homelessness
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County. On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community. “Building a neighborhood of...
KWTX
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
DPS trooper kills one, injures another in shooting during Guadalupe County traffic stop
SEGUIN, Texas — A man is dead and another man was injured after being shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said. DPS troopers responded to the Love's Truck stop in Seguin around 7:41 p.m. Friday for reports of a stolen pickup truck.
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.27.22
With elections underway, a lot of local policy aficionados may be focused on other things. But not us! We’re tuning in to this week’s City Council meeting, as always, and taking a minute to preview the meeting for those who might not want to read through the agenda and backup. In general, today looks to be a fairly standard meeting. Though Council members have called a special meeting to talk about labor negotiations, they’ll do that in a closed executive session, so it doesn’t make much of a practical difference to us.
Austin business owner finds burglary suspect from store video
Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said he searched for the man seen in his surveillance footage breaking into his store after he filed a non-emergency police report.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
811
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0