247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...

